Alvarado
Memorial service for Santa Alvarado will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Bryan, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Dahme
Graveside service for Roger Dahme will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Dudley
Funeral service for Robert Dudley will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 11:00am at the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park East.
Harrington
Celebration of life service for Deanna Harrington will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 10:00am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brazoria under the direction of CT Baker Funeral Home.
LeTroise
Homegoing service for Rhianna LeTroise will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 2:30pm at First Love Church in Texas City under the direction of Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Isaac
Homegoing service for Steven Isaac will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mainland Funeral Home.
Osorio
Funeral service for Eva Osorio will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 4:30pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Rhoads
Funeral mass for Claire Rhoads will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 10:00am at True Cross Catholic Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Texada
Celebration of life service for Roger Texada will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Waire
Graveside services for Graylon Waire will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 1:30pm at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Whittington, Sr.
Funeral service for Larry Whittington Sr., will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 11:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.