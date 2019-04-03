Ruby Hockless (Brady) age 87, departed her earthly life on March 28, 2019.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Erskine and Fannie Mae Ware and her son, Bobby Lou Rogers.
Ruby leaves precious memories to her son, Charles Rogers; sister Cora Erskine; brother, Larry Erskine; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
At the family’s request, a private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Special thanks to Ocean View Rehabilitation, Clear Lake Regional ICU Unit, and AMED Hospice service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.