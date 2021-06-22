MISSOURI CITY — Ronny G. Clifton, 67, passed away at his residence on June 17, 2021 and was laid to rest in Cushing, Texas. A graduate of Texas City High School, Class of 1973. He and his wife were proud owners of Julie's Bakery for many years.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mildred Clifton. He is survived by his wife, Julie, brother, Ricky Clifton (Vicki), sisters, Linda Diane Coleman (Ellory), Connie Clifton, many nieces and nephews and close friend, Chuck.
Ronny's friendly and outgoing personality will be missed by all.
