Dominique RoChon Joiner

Dominique was born to Deirdri Joiner and Tony Allen on May 14, 1984 in Galveston, TX. He brought much joy to his family. Dominique was raised in a loving Christian home where he was taught the love of Jesus and accepted Christ at an early age.
Dominique passed from this life, October 14, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother Mildred Russell-Joiner, paternal grandfather John Allen and paternal grandmother Ira Lee Allen, three uncles Dempsey, Gerald and Jerome Joiner.
He will forever live in the hearts of his beloved children, Jasmine Marie Joiner, Dahlia Shanice Joiner, Payton Dominique Joiner, and Paisley RoChon Joiner, his parents Deirdri Joiner and Tony Allen, his grandfather Ellison Joiner, Jr, siblings Kimberly Joiner and Charles Campbell, his nephew and niece Jayden Sonnier and Madison Robinson, aunts and uncles, Sigrid Glover, Gisele Joiner, Ellison Joiner, III (Ranel). A host of cousins and other relatives. His bestfriend/brother Russon Austin (Tiesha) and family. His significant other Twanaleisa Maxwell and her two children Quentin and Aniiyah Maxwell whom he loved as his own.
Services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am at The Crossing Community Church, 3225 W. Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77045. All arrangements are entrusted to Richardson Mortuary, Houston, TX.
