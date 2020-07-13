Rosalinda Arrazola Wilson, 58, resident of League City, Texas, passed from this life July 9,2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Masbate, Philippines to loving parents, Anastacio Fernandez, Sr. & Carmen Bartido Fernandez, on April 20, 1962.
Rosalinda grew up to become a loving wife, mother, & grandmother as well as accomplishing a career in the beauty industry as a hairdresser. She was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church.
Rosalinda was preceded in death by her parents and eleven of her brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories sons, Bruce Arrazola & wife Sara & Joseph Arrazola; three brothers and one sister; five grandchildren, Julissa, Jacob, Julianna Arrazola, Sebastian & Leo Arrazola; as well as numerous friends and extended family.
In her honor a visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10:30 AM, Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, Dickinson, Texas.
