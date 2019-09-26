December 10, 2001 - September 22, 2019
Cole Easton Gordon, 17, left this world way too soon on September 22, 2019. Cole came into this world on December 10, 2001, he was a lifelong resident of Friendswood, TX. Cole would be a graduate of Friendswood High School Class of 2020. He planned to attend Western Texas College in Snyder, TX after graduation pursuing a degree in Agribusiness.
He was a member and three-year officer of Friendswood FFA, loved going to livestock shows with his friends and his mom Heather was always by his side. He interned the last two summers on the Lackey Livestock Farm. Some of his best memories were spent with his Lackey Livestock family and so many others in the livestock community not only in Texas but across the country; Cole knew people everywhere. Cole earned many ribbons, banners, and buckles showing livestock all over Texas and even the World Pork Expo in Des Moines, IA. His highest accomplishment was winning Grand Champion Market Swine and Grand Champion Marker Broilers at the 2019 Galveston County Fair & Rodeo. Cole had big plans this year to raise six pigs for the National Western Stock Show in Denver, CO, Texas Elite Showcase, San Antonio Livestock Show, Houston Livestock Show, Austin Livestock Show, and Galveston County Fair & Rodeo.
Cole said he wanted to “go big” for his senior year.
Before he gained his passion for livestock, he spent most of his time volunteering with the Lighthouse Charity Team right by his dad, Scott’s side; he was born into service. From the time he could walk, he was working with the team members prepping for events, serving where he could and cleaning the trailers and facilities. As he got older, he learned to drive the equipment and work alongside all the adult volunteers like he was one of them, because Cole was respected as a team member from a young age. Cole at times even provided direction on what needed to be done. Many of them wondered why this little guy was giving the ‘orders’ but he learned to lead at a young age. His service to others throughout his entire life supported nearly 750 charitable events helping to serve approximately 500,000 people, quite a number at such a young age.
Through his service to the community, Cole has earned the titles of Active Service Member with Friendswood Fire Department, Active Service Member with Friendswood EMS, Logistics Support Coordinator with Friendswood Police Department, Active Member of the Friendswood Emergency Response Team, Active CERT Galveston County as well as Galveston County Emergency Response Team. He was also a service member of Friendswood 4th of July Committee, Coach with Friendswood Broncos Youth Football and served as Manager of the Friendswood High School Varsity football team for two years. Cole was also actively involved in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cookoff, Friendswood Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club Galveston.
Words from Rotary Club Galveston about Cole, “He exemplified the creed of service above self in serving nine years of volunteerism with the Rotary Club Galveston.”
Cole and his family are members of Friendswood United Methodist Church in Friendswood and Cole was a part of the Spirit Singers youth choir for 11 years. Cole wore a Fishers of Men Cross and bracelet to show his faith and love for God. He regularly participated in a small group bible study with his FFA friends.
Cole’s precious memories will be remembered by his parents, Scott and Heather Gordon of Friendswood, TX; grandparents, Tommy and Karen Thurman of Friendswood, TX; Clancy Gordon of Friendswood, TX and Mary Gordon of Bayou Vista, TX; aunts and uncles: Shawn and Jana Thurman of Lumberton, TX, Misty and David Dudley of League City, TX and Dusty Gordon of Bayou Vista, TX; cousins: Makenna Thurman, Averi Thurman, Amber Gordon, Dani Dudley, Austin Dudley and Jack Dudley; numerous great aunts and uncles as well as extended family.
There will be a visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Friendswood United Methodist Church in Friendswood, TX. A Celebration of Cole’s Life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Friendswood United Methodist Church with Rev. James Bass officiating. Following the service, there will be a reception in honor of Cole hosted by Larry Del Papa and RC Ranch at Del Papa Distributing’s Hospitality Room in Texas City, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lighthouse Charity Team - Cole Gordon Memorial Fund to benefit agriculture as well as helping and serving others. An account is with HomeTown Bank, Friendswood, TX.
