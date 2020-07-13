Charles Harvey Young, age 84 of Texas City passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Clear Lake. Charles was born December 31, 1935 in Galveston to Charles Clifford Young and Annie Lee Hoot Young. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Electrical Union IBEW 527. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elk Lodge and member of the Kemah Lodge, El Mina Shiners, a life member of the VFW, a mason in the Masonic Lodge, member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Charles retired from Continental Airlines and Gulf Greyhound Park. He was a loving and protective husband and father. He will be fondly remembered for his gentle and larger than life presence that spoke kind and wise words of encouragement to his girls.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erma Lee Young and children Kegan(Tamara) Young of Las Vegas, Nevada, Stephanie Young of Dickinson, Texas, Pamela Young of Santa Fe, Texas; brother, Jerry (Terri) Young of Hitchcock, Tx; grandchildren, Kevin Hood of Santa Fe, Texas, Ashley (Jonathan) Willis of North Richland Hills, Tx; great grandchildren, Kayden and Madison Willis of North Richland Hills, Tx; grand dogs, Popcorn, Harley & Cosmo. Brother -in-law Larry (Cyndi) Groves of Winder, Georgia; as well as numerous cousins, relatives and friends. Reverend Joe Pickney will be doing the eulogy.
In his honor a visitation will be held from 5-8:00pm Monday, July 13,2020 at Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson with a funeral service Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe. Casual attire for the visitation and funeral.
