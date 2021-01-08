Services for Wesley Dover, Jr. will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two shot, one killed, two arrested in La Marque, police say
- Democrats cheated to win the presidential election
- Residents near La Marque shooting live in terror, one of the fearful says
- US passing through socialism on way to communism
- In a wave of gun violence in Galveston County, group calls for adults to step up
- Man sentenced to 5 years in hit-and-run that killed League City teen
- Galveston County Health District to begin wider distribution of COVID vaccines
- Galveston County residents search for limited COVID vaccine
- Report: Galveston County deputy pushed inmate to floor, causing fatal injury
- Hundreds seek shelter after storm batters Texas City apartment complex
Collections
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Katy High School Playoff Football
- In Focus: Titans 41, Texans 38
- Photos of the Year 2020
- In Focus: Houston 70, Wichita State 63
- In Focus: Houston 76, Temple 50
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Beaumont West Brook Playoff Football
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Strake Jesuit Playoff Fooball
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Pearland High School Football Playoffs
Commented
- Inauguration Day can't come soon enough (172)
- Randy Weber has done nothing except abet sedition (103)
- Democrats cheated to win the presidential election (98)
- Grifter in chief is in full display and it's sad to see (92)
- Randy Weber should stop putting Trump above the people and the law (90)
- Randy Weber just doesn't care about District 14 (76)
- Nobody trumps Trump on lying, cheating and stealing (63)
- Drag performers miss the stage, crowds in new socially distant reality (58)
- 2020 election riddled with claims of voter fraud (48)
- Every day Trump lingers, America suffers and weakens (48)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.