DALLAS — Dr. Elicia Elaine Williams-King, 51, transitioned from labor to reward on January 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Dallas, Texas.
DR. ELICIA ELAINE WILLIAMS-KING was always one of Galveston's bright lights. As a student, she exemplified excellence at every level, receiving countless awards and honors. She was the Valedictorian of Ball High School's Class of 1989. Dr. Williams-King graduated with a B.S. in Biochemistry from Texas A&M University and earned her M.D. from The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas. She provided patient care and served as an Assistant or Adjunct Assistant Professor in various hospitals and medical facilities in Houston and Dallas, Texas, as well as Nevada and Utah. Dr. Williams-King most enjoyed serving in the community, ensuring that she set aside time to read to and disciple children, serve as a motivational speaker to high school students, speak and counsel on women's health issues, and share her faith and life experiences as a follower of Jesus Christ. Her heart's desire to serve had been fostered through her parents and her training at the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, Galveston's Oldest Black Baptist Church. In 1995, she married Dr. Richard D. King, M.D., Ph.D., who practices and performs research as a neurologist. In 1996, inspired by the example of women who collectively used their strengths to serve others, Elicia became a member of the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Galveston. She married to Dr. Richard Daniel King
Dr. Elicia Williams-King was the daughter of Ennis E. Williams, Jr. and Maggie Singleton Williams, who served as Vice Principal and Vocational Education Coordinator, respectively, at Ball High School. Both preceded her in death. Ennis and Maggie Williams were known for their civic activism on behalf of children and their valiant efforts to preserve Juneteenth, the history of Old Central High School, and the building of better relationships in a diverse community. Dr. Williams-King leaves adoring family, including her husband, Dr. Richard D. King, sister Janice Parker (Vincent), brother and twin Eugene E. Williams (Vivian), brother Ennis Guy Williams (Shaneeka), brothers-in-law Will King and Bill King, uncle Donald B. Singleton (Joyce), cousin Ruby Faye Britton, God-son Albert Como, eleven (11) nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members, 1989 class mates, and friends.
There will be a visitation Friday, January 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Fields- Johnson Family Mortuary and a service celebrating her life at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at The Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
