Lincy Mae Nellums passed from this earthly life on June 13, 2019 at her home with her family by her side in Texas City, TX. She was born on January 11, 1946 to Allen Wiltz and Mary Enola Lasseigne in St. Martinville, Louisiana. Lincy followed the calling of the Lord and became a Nurse to care for others in the way he lead her. She was a Nurse for 30+ years before retiring in 1999.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Morris Nellums; her parents, Allen and Mary Wiltz; daughter, Cynthia Hicks; sisters, Marie Little, Lorenza Wiltz, Linda Generous, and Mary Francis; brothers, Robert Wiltz, and Cornelius Wiltz; one grandson Kesean Anderson.
Lincy leaves to cherish many memories, her son, Edward “Bubba” Hicks; and daughter, Anna Marie Hicks-Williams; sisters, Cerenia Littles, Cleopatra Martin, and Maxine Parson; brothers, Jimmy Poullard (Mary Ann), and Nathanial Wiltz; grandchildren, Ebony Broadway, Steven Comer, Jessica Comer, and Lynee Anderson; great grandchildren, Serenity Reynolds, Stephan Reynolds, Jacoby Harper, Shania Broadway, Isiah Coleman, and Tony Smalls, Jr.; a host of other close family members and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
