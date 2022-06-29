On April 21, 1985 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a breath of life was given to Jernisha Yvette Lane. She was the second oldest of her siblings.
Jernisha was raised in Galveston, TX. She attended school in Galveston ISD. Jernisha began her Christian journey at an early age. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church of Galveston. Jernisha had a sweet and loving spirit. People were drawn to her beautiful personality and smile.
On June 17, 2022, Jernisha transitioned from her earthly life to her Heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dietrich Simmons and Jerry Felton, grandparents, Dorothy and Ruth, and other loved ones.
Jernisha is survived by her loving family, her children whom each held a piece of her heart; sons, Nicholas Caligone (Kya Fountain), Tre’ Darion Trailer; daughters, Harmony, Serenity, Larriah Smith, Kelley and Jerniyah Brooks; Fiance, Kevin Brooks; sisters, Chelsa Lane, Tamika and Jerri Felton; sister/cousins, Shawnte and Ricneshia; brother, Willie Lane; aunts, Cleo, Hazel, Sarah and Mary; uncle, Carl Mason; five nieces, seven nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave O, Galveston, Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Memorials may be sent to E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary.
