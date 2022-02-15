James Franklin Jim Divins

GALVESTON — James Franklin Divins passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, February 11, 2022, at The Phoenix Post-Acute in Texas City, just short of his 80th birthday.
Jim was born March 1, 1942 in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania to Edward and Clara (Huff) Divins. He was a man of great faith and had a ballcap for every sport.
Jim graduated from Gannon University in Erie, PA in 1965 with a degree in accounting. While attending Gannon, he worked at the Erie Insurance Exchange. After graduation, Jim moved to Akron, Ohio to work at BF Goodrich. While there, he joined the National Guard and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. In the mid 70's, Jim moved to Houston where he worked for the Texas Workforce Commission until his retirement. Jim later worked at preparing taxes for Jackson-Hewitt and AARP.
His interests were all sports, walking his rescue dog Stewy, and dancing the night away with Barbara. Jim was an active member of The Gideons and the Elks Club, and a devoted New York Yankees fan.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sandra Hewlett Divins, he is survived by his girlfriend Barbara Moore, his brother John (Mary Ann), and sister Diane Page (John), nephew John E. (Jenny) and grand-niece Katherine. He also leaves behind numerous friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2002 at 12:00p.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston, TX. Visitation will be at 11:00a.m. before the service. A reception will take place in the Welcome Center of the church, immediately following services.
Memorials may be sent to The Gideons International P.O. Box 8278 Galveston, Texas 77553. or the Alzheimer's Association Thank you to the special care teams at Hospice Resolutions and at The Phoenix Post-Acute.
