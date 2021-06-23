FRIENDSWOOD — Graveside services for Albert Lawrence Kirk, age 82 of Friendswood, Texas and formerly of Seminole were held Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Gaines County Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Glenbrook United Methodist Church in Houston.
Albert Lawrence Kirk was born September 11, 1938 in Seminole, Texas to Arzie and Lillie Kirk. He took the hand of Jesus and ascended into Heaven on May 24, 2021. Lawrence grew up in Seminole and graduated as valedictorian from Seminole High School in 1957. He then attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1962. Lawrence initially wanted to join the Air Force to fly planes like his father had, but instead he took a job at the new NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. There he worked on the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Space Shuttle, and International Space Station projects.
Lawrence met Ruth Elaine Ware at the University of Houston Wesley Foundation. They married on August 27, 1966 at the Religion Center at the University of Houston. Ruth and Lawrence first lived in the Glenbrook Valley area and then moved to Friendswood in 1981. After Ruth's passing in 2015, Lawrence moved to the Waco area in 2018 to spend more time with his grandchildren.
Lawrence enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and teaching Sunday school at Glenbrook United Methodist Church. In 1994, he was diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. Rather than undergoing surgery, chemo, and radiation, Lawrence sought help from the Gerson Institute in adopting a healthy diet. Several years later he was cancer free and spent many years advocating for the Gerson Institute by volunteering to talk with people recently diagnosed with cancer to give them hope.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Arzie and Lillie Kirk, his brother William David Kirk, and his wife, Ruth. Lawrence is survived by his children: Karen Brown (Trent), grandchildren Caroline and Cameron; and Brian Kirk (Liza).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gerson Institute, P.O. Box 161358, San Diego, California 92176 or www.Gerson.org; or Glenbrook United Methodist Church, 8635 Glen Valley Drive, Houston, Texas 77061.
