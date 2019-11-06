Jay Edmond Campbell, long-time Texas City resident, carpenter, mechanic, tinkerer, husband, dad, pawpaw, and beloved friend, entered the heavenly domain on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was 86.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Jay died peacefully as he slept near his treasured wife of 62 years, Mildred Rose “Tincy” Campbell. Though diagnosed with congestive heart failure some years ago, he did not particularly feel the effects of his condition until recently. As he turned 86, his physical condition began to rapidly decline. But even as death loomed, his intensely loving, caring, and playful spirit endured. His spirit was palpable and served as a window into a soul wrapped in humility and love. He will be dearly missed.
On October 2, 1933, Jay was born in Oakwood, Texas to William Earl Campbell and Vera Dial Campbell. Nearly two years following his birth, his father died at the age of thirty-six, followed by his mother three years later at age thirty-one. Jay was adopted by his mother’s youngest brother and his wife, J.E. and Lorene Barnes Dickey. Jay graduated from Centerville High School in 1952, lettering in football.
Shortly following his graduation, Jay was selected for service in the U.S. Army. He spent two years in the Army operating a radar array in Panama. Following his military tenure, he moved to Texas City and was employed by Marathon Oil Company, where he worked in many positions until retiring in 1995 as a maintenance planner.
In Texas City, Jay and Tincy were introduced on a blind date by close friends Harold and Peggy Tipping. When Tincy and her family moved back to her native San Angelo, Jay could not bear their separation. He drove to San Angelo and brought her back to Texas City where they lived together until his death.
Jay and Tincy were members of First Baptist Church of Texas City beginning in 1969. During his time at First Baptist, Jay served on the Bus Committee and spent many hours in the Bus Barn with his closest friends. He developed many special relationships over the years as a direct result of his love for Christ.
The lives impacted by Jay extend far beyond his family tree. Unsurprisingly, his earthly departure leaves behind a wake of sorrow for those so privileged to have been impacted by his character. While Jay’s loss may leave many torn by grief, his unforgettable spirit will remain forever in the hearts of those dedicated to continuing his legacy of love, humility, and faith.
Preceding him in death were his father, mother, adopted parents, and brother, Byron Earl Campbell. Surviving him are his wife, Tincy; son, Dickey Campbell and wife, Lisa; daughter, Melissa Tucker and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jay Campbell and wife, Tara, Jonathan Campbell and wife, Shannon, Michael Weston Tucker, Erica Tucker, and Julie Parnell and husband, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Jayne Campbell, Lilly Campbell, John Edmond Campbell, and Cason Parnell; beloved friends, Phil and June Osburn; and caretakers, Sybil Oliver, Lynette Perez, and Alice Aldridge.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Daniel Piazza for his diligent care over many years. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jay’s memory to First Baptist Church of Texas City’s building campaign.
