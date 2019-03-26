Delmar (Bubba) Berndt passed away in League City, Texas, on March 24, 2019. He was born December 6, 1935, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Bubba was preceded in death by his parents Delmar E. Berndt, Sr. and His Wife Clara L. Berndt, and Sisters Marjorie D. Moody and Husband Harold Sr. and Mary Ann Johnson and Husband Charles.
Bubba is survived By His Wife of 59 years Catalina Ramentol Berndt, Sons, Delmar E. Berndt III, Randall E. Berndt and Wife Amber Anderson Berndt, and Daughter Elizabeth L. Fontenot and Husband Marc, Brother-In-Law Daniel J. Ramentol, grandchildren, Delmar Ray Berndt, Anderson Berndt, and Madalyn Berndt and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Bubba served his Country in the U. S. Army & the Texas National Guard. He was a Mason and a Member of Harmony Lodge No. 6, El Mina Shriners, and the Scottish Rite of Galveston. Bubba graduated from Ball High School on 21st and Ball Street in 1954. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 10 years and Retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 30 plus years. In High School Bubba played Baseball, Basketball and Football. After High School he took up Game of Golf which He played for some 60 years and was a Member of the Galveston County Golf Association.
At Bubba’s request he wishes to be cremated. Arrangements are being handled by Crowder Funeral Home, League City Texas. No flowers or plants please, all donations can be made in Bubbas name to the Shriners Burn Hospital in Galveston, Texas. Burial will be at a later date for family members at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Good Friends are like Angels, you can’t see them but you know they are there.
RIP BUBBA
