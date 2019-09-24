Patsy R. Reazin, 80, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Regent Care Center of League City following a stroke. She was born on February 20, 1939 in Amory, Mississippi.
Patsy was retired from UTMB, Department of Internal Medicine. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Pat loved to travel, visit with family and friends and was always ready to have a good time.
She is preceded in death by parents Robert and Grace Dunn and sister, Nell Sullivan.
Patsy is survived by loving sons: Ted Shook and wife, Karen Flowers and Dennis Shook and wife, Janet; granddaughters: Sara Haulbrook (Chase) and Erica Snapp (Andrew); great grandchildren: Abi Haulbrook and Payton Snapp.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston.
A private family graveside service will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
The family requests donations to The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston or to a charity of your choice.
