Wegner
Celebration of life services for Cheryl Wegner will be held 10 a.m. today at Saint Michaels Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Rd. in La Marque under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Armstrong
Celebration of life services for Cheryl Armstrong will be held today at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by celebration of life services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
Garnica
Services for Fabian Garnica will be held 10:30 a.m. today at St. Marys of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N, Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Smith
Graveside services for Peggy Smith will be held 10 a.m. today at La Marque Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Ybarra
Memorial services for Ruben Ybarra, Sr. will be held 11 a.m. today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock.
Blackmon
Memorial services for Ronnie Blackmon will be held 11 a.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.