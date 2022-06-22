GALVESTON — Mary, 71, was a caring wife, mother, sister and friend. After a strongly fought four-year battle against colorectal cancer, she passed on to heaven Sunday, June 19 surrounded by family.
Mary was born in Magnolia, Arkansas to William Carlton Benefield and Iva Deane (Pearce) Benefield. As a child, she spent many years living in Port Sulfur, Louisiana where she enjoyed living along the Mississippi River.
Mary and her husband Pat moved to Galveston in 1993. Mary enjoyed island life, particularly watching and noting the different species of birds and watching ships pass through on East Beach.
She worked at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for fifteen years as a CT Technologist, retiring at the end of 2018. She was well known across the hospital for her caring demeanor.
She loved animals having dachshunds for more than 25 years and caring for countless stray animals over the years including dogs, cats and a raccoon. She enjoyed holidays and family gatherings, taking pride in preparing traditional holiday dinners for everyone to enjoy.
Mary is survived by husband of 43 years Patrick Ansley; children: Celeste Ansley, Michael Matherne, Patrick Ansley, Jr., Sean Ansley, Erin Ansley Guidry, Darren Ansley, and Kathleen Ansley; and fifteen grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Denise Cortez; and sister: Barbara Moncada.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 23rd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Johns.
Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Memorials or donations may be made to either the Galveston Island Humane Society or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
