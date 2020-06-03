HITCHCOCK—
Ida Belle Johnson Bowie, 88, departed this life on May 29, 2019, at Anchor Hospice in Houston, TX.
In loving memory of Ida, her family will have a visitation for her on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 9 AM to 12 Noon at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will be held on Monday, June 8th at the Houston National Cemetery.
Ida was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
She leaves precious memories with her children, Rev. Patricia A. Lewis and Rev. Lorenzo J. Bowie III; grandchildren; Lawrence Bowie, Sr., Quintin Lewis, Khalid Bowie, and Jabari Bowie; great-grandchildren: Lawrence, Jr., Christopher, and Christian Bowie; host of other family and friends.
