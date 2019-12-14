Mary Ruth Hurst Hirsch was born August 20, 1926 in Hiwassee, Virginia. On November 7, 2019, the good Lord took her home to heaven at the age of 93. Mary moved to Galveston, TX in 1977 & enrolled in Galveston College at the age of 50. She earned her RN and became certified in alcohol and substance abuse nursing. She spent her entire career working in this field at St. Mary's Hospital until it closed in 1996. She was well known for her activism in Alcoholics Anonymous. She was a terrific golfer and enjoyed playing very competitive bridge with her friends. .Truly she will be missed & remembered as a wonderful person, good friend and loving mom and grandma. She is survived by: her son, Jeffrey Hirsch and his wife Mariana of Dickinson, TX; her daughter, Nancy Morris and husband John of Traverse City, MI; 3 grandchildren, Claire Morris Clark and husband Drew of Federal Way, WA, William Reid Morris and wife Emily Van Heukelom of Grand Rapids, MI and Lorna Hirsch of Dallas, TX; and, of course, her delightful 4 great grandchildren, Adelaide, Miriam, Theodore and Maren. Mary loved to help those less fortunate and for many years supported an organization that does cleft lip & palate repair for children in underdeveloped countries.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 am, Friday, December 20, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to SMILE TRAIN @ smiletrain.org. Condolences and more memories of Mom may be found at www.malloyandson.com
