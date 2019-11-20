Geraldine Cotton Callery-Smiley, 82, gained her wings and transitioned to her new life on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
She was born to the late James Cotton and Laura Woodland Carry on December 30, 1936. Geraldine was a proud graduate of the Central High School in 1954. She then attended Franklin Beauty School where she received her Beautician License. She was also a Tea Bag Operator for Thomas J Lipton for 25 years.
Geraldine was a member of the Spiritual True Church (Rev. Jerry Temple, Pastor), where she was a member of the Ruth Circle, President of the Usher Board, and Financial Secretary-Treasurer for the church. She was a member of the Courts of Calanthes, Heroine of Jericho and Eastern Star.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her children: Debbie Callery Holloway-Tyler, Ronald E Callery and Paula R Callery (Eric), 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; her favorite cousin, Nathaniel Wilson (Yvonne); siblings, Gloria Grant Ellisor, Caroline Carry, and Lois Morris (California); a host of nieces and nephews, man extended family and family.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at West Point Baptist Church, with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.