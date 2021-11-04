GALVESTON — Raymond Eugene Watts passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 2, 2021 after a brief illness. Ray was born on December 16, 1933 in Galveston, Texas to Lerah and Raymond Byfield Watts.
Ray attended Galveston Schools and graduated from Ball High in 1951. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and then returned to Galveston where he worked his entire life and retired with UTMB in 1999. Ray was actively and continuously involved in AA for 46 years as of January 20, 2021. He was very proud of this accomplishment and helped many people over the years.
Ray is survived by his daughter Charlene Rae Watts; brothers Ken Watts(Mary) of Austin, Texas and Glenn Watts(Nancy) of Pickerington, Ohio; granddaughters Brooke Muraca(Scott) of Hitchcock, Texas and Bri Kirkland(Aaron) of Santa Fe, Texas; 4 great-grandsons, Scott, Tyler, Easton and Lane. Ray is also survived by his longtime best friend of 76 years Thomas "TA" Houston and wife Lou; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.
Ray was greeted in heaven by his parents Lerah and Raymond Byfield Watts; the mother of his daughters Ginger Watts; and his daughter Colleen Watts Kahler.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. A private burial will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Bateman Cemetery in Bateman, Texas.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all of the healthcare providers and Dr. Ghosh at the Meridian for taking such good care of Ray during his stay there. And a special thanks to his special friend Linda who would check on him daily and bring home cooked meals to him which he loved.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AA 33rd Group, 1823 33rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas "TA" Houston, Richard Anderson, Ken Watts, Glenn Watts, Scott Muraca, Jr., Scotty Muraca, III, Tyler Muraca, East Payne and Lane Kirkland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.