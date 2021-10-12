TEXAS CITY — Linda Faye Gilbert, 64, was born on February 16, 1957, to Joseph and Jerry Ann Vallair in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Linda graduated Ball High school in 1975 and later furthered her education at Galveston college where she receivedADN as wellas her BSN at the the University of Texas in 1991 and also Lee College where she was in the Practical Nursing program. She retired after 30 years of service as a registered nurse from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Linda was a proud, faithful servant and member of the First Baptist Church for over 25 years. She served as an usher, in the kitchen, in charge of Pastor Bell's water and where ever else she was needed. Her favorite scripture is psalms 23.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Joseph Vallair; her grandparents, Anna and Anthony Sylvester; siblings Cynthia Grant and Michael Vallair.
Linda leaves cherished memories with her daughters: Candice and Michelle Gilbert; godchildren: Kenad Vallair and Delonda Vallair; grandchildren: Dannielle, Symone, Chelsea, Kevin Jr., Drayton and Donniell; great grandchildren: Benjamin, Anari, Kendrae, Rahni, Demari; siblings: Donald Vallair, Mary Valliar (Greg) Yalonda Valliar Joseph Vallair (debra) and Omecia Vallair and Greer Grant
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church, with Pastor A.L. Bell officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.