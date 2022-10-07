Roberta Webber Hudson

AUSTIN, TX — Roberta Jean Webber Hudson (Bobby Jean or Bert), 86 of Mesa, Arizona, and Austin, Texas passed away on October 1, 2022. Roberta was born on January 26, 1936, in the town of Hitchcock, Galveston County, Texas to Thelma Frances (Anderson) and Robert Isaac Webber Sr.
As a young woman, Roberta won numerous awards in 4-H including becoming the Galveston County Rodeo Queen. She taught 3rd grade at the Catholic School in Dickinson, Texas, and served as Secretary of the Arcadia, Texas Chamber of Commerce. Roberta attended the Alvin Junior College Nursing School. She furthered her education in nutrition and horticulture by taking night classes at the Austin Community College. Both Roberta and Harold were owners/operators of Sky Mountain Construction in Austin, Texas serving the Texas Hill Country. Anyone that came to know Roberta knew how much she loved her family, pets, and farm animals and was a visionary full of entrepreneurial ideas.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Harold Anderson Hudson Sr.; her grandparents, John Oscar Anderson, Mary Agnes Fourby, James Webber, Nettie Daura; her parents; sisters, Mary Francis LeCompte and Thelma Antoinette Winn; brothers, Paul Willis Webber Sr., Robert Isaac Webber Jr., and Joseph Anthony Webber.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving sisters Teresa Louise Geissen & husband Jack, and Imelda Maria Sharp; children, Johanna Marie Raupe, Rose Anna Hudson & husband Robert Hansen, Jennifer Lynn Crampton & husband Glenn, Harold Anderson Hudson Jr., Daniel Damen Hudson & wife Rosalba, and Robert Duke Hudson & wife Galadriel; grandchildren, Senobia, Marshall, Dianna, Robert, Brian, William, Valerie, Travis, Trenton, Trey, Troy, Tyler, Trinity, Tracey, Trevor, Antonio, Adam, Samantha and Sabrina; great-grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, Ian, Nathan, Ryan, LaCie, Lance, Lindsay, Amelia, Olivia, Alexander, Emma, Anthony, Hunter, Caden, Chloe, Shania.
A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas 78749 on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM with a graveside service to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.