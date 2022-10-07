Roberta Webber Hudson

AUSTIN, TX — Roberta Jean Webber Hudson (Bobby Jean or Bert), 86 of Mesa, Arizona, and Austin, Texas passed away on October 1, 2022. Roberta was born on January 26, 1936, in the town of Hitchcock, Galveston County, Texas to Thelma Frances (Anderson) and Robert Isaac Webber Sr.

As a young woman, Roberta won numerous awards in 4-H including becoming the Galveston County Rodeo Queen. She taught 3rd grade at the Catholic School in Dickinson, Texas, and served as Secretary of the Arcadia, Texas Chamber of Commerce. Roberta attended the Alvin Junior College Nursing School. She furthered her education in nutrition and horticulture by taking night classes at the Austin Community College. Both Roberta and Harold were owners/operators of Sky Mountain Construction in Austin, Texas serving the Texas Hill Country. Anyone that came to know Roberta knew how much she loved her family, pets, and farm animals and was a visionary full of entrepreneurial ideas.

