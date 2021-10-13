GALVESTON — With compassion and peace, the family of Josephine Medina announces her joining her family in eternal rest on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Josephine joins her parents, Herlinda and Honorato Medina, Sr., and siblings: Ana Luna (Tony), Honorato Medina, Jr. (Minerva), Alfonso Medina (Madeline), and Frank Medina (Jacqueline).
Josephine graduated from Ursuline Academy, Galveston, in 1939 and remained an active alumna for years. She was a dedicated employee at the Lee Otis Zapp, Sr. Insurance Agency and held various positions of leadership in the Insurance Women of Galveston Federation. Josephine lovingly cared for her parents in their Galveston home. In 2009 Josephine moved to Dallas to live near family and remained there until her death. She was devoted to her Catholic faith, enjoyed cheering on the Fighting Irish, and was proud to be BOI, "Born on the Island." Josephine took pleasure in and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 15 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mass in memoriam will immediately follow with interment at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ursuline Sisters Central Province Retirement Fund, 353 S. Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.