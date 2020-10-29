Funeral services for Friday, October 30, 2020 Oct 29, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jackson Sr. Jackson Sr.Services for James Jackson Sr. will be held at 11:00am, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City at Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston to shut down streets ahead of expected motorcyclistsBiden's corruption should be on front page of paperBack the Blue Rally and MAGA Boat ParadeMan dead, woman detained after crash in League CityMAGA, police rally flouted Galveston rules on mass gatheringsWoman dies after being shot several times in La MarqueLa Marque woman killed Wednesday eulogized by family, friendsMoody lawsuit moves to Galveston, ends for several partiesSanta Fe man gets 85 years for child pornographyResidents divided over masks at polls after judge's order CollectionsIn Focus: Texas City vs Santa Fe High School FootballIn Focus: Packers 35, Texans 20Latitude 29In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School FootballIn Focus: La Marque vs Sweeny High School FootballIn Focus: Ball High vs Beaumont United High School FootballIn Focus: BYU 43, Houston 26In Focus: Clear Falls vs Clear Brook High School FootballIn Focus: Clear Springs vs Elkins High School FootballIn Focus: Nashville 3, Dynamo 1 CommentedResidents divided over masks at polls after judge's order (86)Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper (72)Political Buzz: La Marque council members spar over social media accusations (55)Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for Trump's carelessness (51)How can anybody be proud of this president? (44)Democrats will take away everything, even our guns (42)Back the Blue Rally and MAGA Boat Parade (40)On Nov. 3, we must dump Trump out of the White House (38)Damn the suppression, get out and vote (36)Editorial on voter fraud was a disappointment (35)
