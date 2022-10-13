Fred Joseph Harris, IV.

LA MARQUE, TX — Fred Joseph Harris IV, 53, was called to his heavenly home on October 7, 2022, in Houston, TX. Fred, affectionately known as "Poopie," was born September 16, 1969, in Texas City, TX, to the late Fred Harris III and Diane Adams. Fred was a proud alumnus of the La Marque Independent School District, Class of 1988, where he excelled in football, baseball, and track. Known for his stylish dress and larger-than-life personality, Fred was not only the life of the party; he was the party. His genuine smile and love of people exuded his spirit daily. He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends dearly.

He is predeceased by his father, son Fred Harris V, grandparents who loved and reared him Howard Jr. and Mavis Linscomb, grandparents Fred Jr. & Ruth Harris, and best friend, Raphael Thompson.

