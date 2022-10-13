LA MARQUE, TX — Fred Joseph Harris IV, 53, was called to his heavenly home on October 7, 2022, in Houston, TX. Fred, affectionately known as "Poopie," was born September 16, 1969, in Texas City, TX, to the late Fred Harris III and Diane Adams. Fred was a proud alumnus of the La Marque Independent School District, Class of 1988, where he excelled in football, baseball, and track. Known for his stylish dress and larger-than-life personality, Fred was not only the life of the party; he was the party. His genuine smile and love of people exuded his spirit daily. He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends dearly.
He is predeceased by his father, son Fred Harris V, grandparents who loved and reared him Howard Jr. and Mavis Linscomb, grandparents Fred Jr. & Ruth Harris, and best friend, Raphael Thompson.
Fred leaves to cherish precious memories: his adoring mother, Diane Adams, fiancée whom he loved dearly, Rashunn Washington; children Allie Waters, LaTasia Cockrell, Kolby Harris, Kayleigh, Eric, and Landon Ovalle, and Jaylyn Washington; grandchildren Malaya, Brooklyn, Chance, Kaidence, Kaixon; sister Brandi Baines, cousins who were raised as his sisters Sherri Woodard (Josh) and Kioka Norman (Don), brothers David Baines, Ed Lovell (Georgia) and Eric Lovell (Keisha), nephews Delan Baines and Tyger Turner, niece Yazzmen Werdlow, his crew of close friends Kirk Collins, Harold Fields, Maurice Perry, Jose Garza, Herbert Smith, Craig Mitchell, and Marcus Williams, and a host of devoted uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
The life of Fred Harris IV will be honored Saturday, October 15, 2022, at New Life Church of Texas, 1112 7th St N. Texas City, TX 77590. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM, followed by the celebratory service, starting at 11:00 AM. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.
