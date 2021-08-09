Alexander Jose Alex Ochoa, Jr.

GALVESTON — Alex J. Ochoa Jr, 69, of Galveston Texas, passed away on August 6,2021. Memorial services are 7:30pm Wednesday August 11, 2021 at Carnes brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors beginning at 6:00pm.
Alex was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his grandchildren, and always tried his best to support them. In addition to being dedicated and loving, Alex also loved football.
Alex is predeceased by his parents Alex J. Ochoa Sr. and Hermina I. Ochoa. He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda; his three children, Laura Leija and Spouse Juan, Louis T.D. Ochoa Sr and Spouse Christina, Adam Ochoa Sr. and Spouse Valerie. his 12 grandchildren, Angelica Leija, Juan F. Leija, Louis T.D. Ochoa Jr (ChoChe), Mark Anthony Rodriguez, Louis T.D. Ochoa (Blue) Alexis Ochoa spouse Alex Ornelas, Ciara Ochoa, Anthony Guarnelo, Angelica Yanez, Israel Yanez, Adam Ochoa Jr and Adrian Ochoa. and greatgrandchildren Kayliana Ochoa,
Juliana Ochoa, Isabelle Leija, Alex Ornelas Jr, Alayah Ornelas.
