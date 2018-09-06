Frances Ann (Crain) LaForte, born July 25, 1938 in Cherokee County, Kansas, passed away September 1, 2018 in Galveston, Texas, at the age of 80.
Frances was proceeded in death by her devoted husband, Robert and eldest son, Geoffrey. Frances is survived by her younger son, Russell (wife, Suzanne), stepson Mark (wife, Joan) and daughter-in-law, Sally Ferguson. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Wade (wife Alex), Seth (wife Casey), Rachel, Quinn, Alexis, Charles, and Jacob LaForte; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers James and William Crain and her parents, Myrl Crain and Viola Crain. Her sister Betty McGowan survives her.
Frances graduated from Pittsburg State University in 1958. Next, she went on to teach English in the Shawnee-Mission School District in the Kansas City Area as Bob worked on his PhD at the University of Kansas. After Bob’s graduation, however, Texas and new opportunities called. Frances, by now a young mother and teacher, was able to finish her education with a Masters in Library Science, graduating from Texas Women’s University in 1970. She became the head librarian at Vivian Field Junior High in Farmer’s Branch, TX for the next 25 years. After retirement, Frances and husband Robert relocated to the Houston area and settled in Pearland, where they were faithful members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
As her family and friends well know, Frances loved the crafts she learned on the farm as a girl. She especially excelled at crocheting, twice winning blue ribbons at the State Fair of Texas. She loved working crossword puzzles and watching recordings of her favorite TV serial – “The Days of Our Lives”. She also took considerable interesting in helping her husband Bob with his books. Her favorite was Down the Corridor of Years: A Centennial History of the University of North Texas.
Frances was very proud of her children and their accomplishments.
Her family wishes to thank Libbie's Place and Concord Homes for the excellent care and concern they showed Frances in her last years.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to Libbie’s Place Senior Day Program, 2803 53rd St., Galveston, Tx 77551.
She will be interred at a later date next to her husband Robert in the Garden of Memories, Pittsburg, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.