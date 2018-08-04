1924-2018
George Lee Morton, aka “Moose” — a dedicated U.S. Marine, educator, coach, husband, father, and grandfather—passed away on June 26, 2018 surrounded by family and loved ones.
A self-made man of many talents, Moose was born on January 30, 1924 in a small house with dirt floors in Riverside, Texas and was the youngest of three children. When Moose was 6 years old, his father died of diabetes and his mother, Jenny, began working with the government to help area farmers by canning their crops during the Great Depression. Moose spent his early years working hard in school and on the farm to help his family survive. He attended Huntsville High School, where he played football and was given the nickname that would follow him throughout his life.
When Moose first graduated from high school in 1941, he hoped for a football scholarship to attend college, but was too skinny that year for an offer. He went to work immediately in Houston, but kept attending football try-outs until one day the Sam Houston State Teachers’ College football coach let him know he was on the short list. At that point Moose broke down and told the coach he had nowhere to go and was out of money. The coach responded with an offer to join the Bearkat team. In 1947 Moose was named “Co-Captain of the Year” and earned his bachelor’s degree.
Moose met his wife of over 70 years, Patti Ruth Young, at Sam Houston where he was taken with her beauty, athletic abilities and competitive spirit. They fell in love just as WWII was beginning, and both joined the Marines. Moose fought on Guam, Saipan, and Iwo Jima in the Pacific, running a company as a Corporal before being promoted to Sergeant. Everyone in the company knew him as “Tex,” until one of Patti’s many letters arrived addressed to “Moose.” One letter got into the hands of a fellow Marine who read out loud, "Moosie Woosie Woo, I love you,” much to Moose’s chagrin.
After fighting in the war and finishing his degree, Moose got his first job at Stephen F. Austin Jr. High School in Galveston in January 1948. That same year he became the Assistant Football Coach to Bill Bush at Ball High School in Galveston. He served in that position for two years while getting his Masters in Counseling Certificate from the University of Houston. Moose began his career at Ball High School at that time and ultimately became the school’s Principal until 1963 when he became the Principal at South Houston High School. During his years at Ball High, Moose coached football and baseball, taught Social Studies, and gave counseling to countless students. Long into retirement he was recognized by former students on the street, as well as given numerous awards for his service.
In 1965 Moose became the Dean of Men at Sam Houston State where he worked for 20 years. During his years of service in education, he and Patti raised four children, Skot, Tylan, Drehlaine, and Tierni. In 1986 he and Patti finished building their home on the water in Galveston, where they spent many happy retirement years. Moose stayed busy fishing, tending a large hearty garden, hunting, and volunteering in the community. He couldn’t go far without someone saying, “Hey, Coach Morton….”
Moose was a generous man with a winning smile, a firm handshake, great love for his community, and an ability to make all feel welcome. He is greatly missed by his loved ones (including all the grandchildren who called him “Papa Moose”), and the many students, friends, and colleagues whose lives he touched. Moose is survived by his daughters Drehlaine Hatch and Tierni Sager and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 25, 2018 at Grace Episcopal Church, 115 36th St, Galveston, Texas, to honor his life, followed by a reception at Fish Tales restaurant. To RSVP please contact Drehlaine Hatch at (409) 457-4710, drehlaine.morton@gmail.com, or Tierni Sager at tsager@fisdk12.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.