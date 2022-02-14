Maria Concepcion Connie Castro

GALVESTON — María Concepción (Connie) Castro, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones, at her home in Galveston, Texas.
Connie was born on December 8th to Juan Leija and Alberta Torres in Nuevo León, Mexico. At the age of 16, she moved to Texas and later became a U.S. citizen in 1995. She married Edwardo Pena Castro in 1961 and became a widow in 1971.
Connie will always be remembered as a strong, lively, and humorous mom, grandma, sister, and aunt. She had a deep faith in Christ. She loved the life she created through her children and grandchildren, always instilling in them the meaning of love, courage, and strength. Anyone who knew her knew she loved her home, often spending time outdoors gardening or sitting on her porch watching over the neighborhood. She enjoyed walking the seawall with her grandkids and cooking for her family. Connie will be deeply missed by all those who loved her fiercely.
Connie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwardo Castro, Sr., her parents, sister Soledad Leila de Suñiga, and brothers Servando, Horacio and Juan Leija. Connie is survived by her children; Edward Castro, Jr., Ronald Castro, Susan Castro, Jacqueline Castro, Niel Castro, Michael (Jimmy) Castro, Luis Montes (wife Susan), and Erica Maldonado. She leaves behind her 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, siblings Fidencio Leija Sr., Consuelo Cortez, Lola Garza, and Lilia Leija de Ramirez, brothers-in-law Juan Castro and Andres Castro Jr.
Connie's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 17, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
