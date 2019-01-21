Gustavo Logoria Jr.

TEXAS CITY—Gustavo Logoria Jr., age 61, of Texas City, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Evelyn J Fonteno

TEXAS CITY—Evelyn J Fonteno, 83, passed away 1-19-19 at Mainland Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.

Deloris Hern Robinson

WEBSTER—Deloris Hern Robinson passed away on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 in Webster, Texas. Funeral Arrangements are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.

