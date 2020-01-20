Donald Bruce Monnell, born November 7, 1937 in Syracuse, NY, to Fred and Ruth Renshaw Monnell, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends in Galveston, TX. Donald entered the US Air Force on January 31, 1955, and was stationed at numerous bases throughout the US, Germany, Japan, and Vietnam during his 20-year career. He retired February 1, 1975, as a Master Sergeant. After his retirement, Donald worked for Northrop at Ellington Air Force Base maintaining the astronauts’ F106 and F16 aircraft. He retired from Northrop in 1989.
During his service in the Air Force, Donald was the recipient of numerous awards and certificates of merit and appreciation. He even received the flag flown on the Space Shuttle Columbia November 12-14, 1981, signed by astronauts Joe Engle and Richard Truly.
Donald met Mary Agnes Trbula while stationed at Bryan Air Force Base TX at a Houston Auto Show. The two married November 8, 1958, at Sacred Heart Church in a service celebrated by Rev. William L. Tinney.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Monnell; and sister, Barbara Parker.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Monnell; daughter, Joan Marie Monnell Morrison; son, Daniel Anthony Monnell; grandchildren: Johnathan Donald Monnell Morrison, Megan Rene Morrison Campbell, Paul Allen Morrison, Jacob Ryan Morrison, Kaylyn Monnell, Danielle Marie Monnell, and Daniel Anthony Monnell, Jr.; great grandchildren, Danielle Lynn Morrison and Knox Chandler Morrison; sisters-in-law, Pauline Victoria Stephens and Jane Ethyl Fisher; brother-in-law, Eugene Trbula; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m., led by Deacon Sam Dell’Olio.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donald’s name to Catholic Charities.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit Donald’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
