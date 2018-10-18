Aguilar
Rosary for Pete Aguilar will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Morales
Funeral services for George Morales, Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Simon
Funeral services for Christopher Simon will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St. in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
