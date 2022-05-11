Alma Duran May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTON — A memorial service for Alma Duran will be held 12:00 noon Saturday May 14, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:30am. www.carnesbrothers.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAs traffic jam continues, tolls waived at San Luis PassTraffic-stopping I-45 bridge work forces changes in commutes, commerceGalveston County's final election results are inInterstate 45 to be reduced to single lanes this weekendState plans closure, demolition of I-45 bridge near Tiki IslandThree injured in crash on Galveston seawall charged in 'jugging' schemeKen Clark, longtime Galveston County commissioner, dies at 58Here are the council and school district winners around Galveston CountyGalveston couple arrives to find home had sailed awayLine of cruise passengers in Galveston stretches for blocks CollectionsLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLeague City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-offIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0In Focus: Astros walk-off the Tigers 3-2The Grand holds annual Kids FestivalIn Focus: Astros 3, Tigers 2In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 4, Mariners 0 CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18) State should do more for our public schools (18) Galveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper question (16) US must lead the way to avert another world war (14)
