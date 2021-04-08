GALVESTON TEXAS — Kendrick Calvin "Lie Lie" Green was born August 2, 1961 in Galveston, Texas. He passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Galveston, Texas.
Kendrick was preceded in death by his mother, Johnetta Marie Green and father, Don Lee.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his two daughters, Kendra and Tomika Green; his brother, Jerry Green (wife, Barbara); devoted cousins, Flora and John Lofton and Richard Greene; sister-in-law, Lorene Green; good friend, Velma Batts; two nieces, Crystal L. Green and Mary Adams; two nephews, Jerry Green, Jr. and Cornell A. Green along with a host of cousins, other family and friends.
A balloon release will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Carver Park, 6415 Park Avenue in Texas City, Texas 77591. Following the balloon release, the family will receive guests at a memorial service at 3702 McKinney Extension in La Marque, Texas 77568 with the Reverend Richard Fielder officiating.
