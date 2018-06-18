Raymond A. Flores, 91, went to be with his Lord surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Raymond was born on January 11, 1927 in Galveston, Texas. He is proceeded in his death by his father Joe Flores, mother Anna Marie Taylor and his loving brother Joe Flores, Sr.
Raymond was a true BOI of Galveston, and he spent the first part of his life on the Island before moving to La Marque, Texas. He had many hobbies including, spending time with family, having breakfast with his friend Bunte, fishing with his brother Joe and a being a friend to anyone in need as he was a handy man and a Jack-of-All Trades. However, golf was his favorite! He loved the game because of all the friends he made along the way at Twin Lakes Country Club, Bayou Golf Course and Galveston Golf Course with his good friend Robert Johnson. On the golf course, he was known by many nicknames such as “Fairway” Ray, “All Day” Ray and the “Energizer Bunny”. Day in and day out, Raymond could hit the ball down the middle of the fairway and enthusiastically chase after it like the “Energizer Bunny”. He also putted his way to winning many rounds of golf. Raymond was also a devoted Astros fan and enjoyed watching games on television and in person - thank you Bobby!
If you were to ask Raymond, he would say that his greatest love of all was his wife, Connie. He always said she was his rock to lean on, especially as his hearing declined. And it is was their Saturday dates to the movies that gave him the most pleasure in life. He was very proud of the fact that they had been married 63 years, and if you knew him, we are sure he told you. He also loved storytelling and for those of you reading this he had stories of his years in the Navy and how Jack Dempsey refereed his boxing match.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife Connie, sons Raymond Flores, Jr. and David Flores, daughter Sylvia and husband Tony, who was like another son. Grandchildren Tony Fuentez, Tory Fuentez, Tomas Fuentez and his fiancée Kimmie Bayliss. Sisters Lorraine Johnson, Anna Marie Castro, Gloria Mendoza and Rose Marie Plummer. He also had a special place in his heart for his extended family, the Molinas, Compeans, Robles’ and Rangels.
His funeral service will be Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Queen of Peace Church, 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., followed by a Mass, Eulogy and Fellowship meal in church hall.
In lieu of flowers, and because Raymond loved his fur babies, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.