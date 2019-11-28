GALVESTON—Robert Wayne Harris age 86 of Galveston died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence in Galveston.
Graveside services with Military honors provided by the U.S. Marine Corps will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Parkway Houston, Texas 77038. A memorial service at Carnes Brothers will be announced at a later date.
Full obituary available at www.carnesbrothers.com
