TEXAS CITY, TX — Joanne Stark Butler of Texas City, Texas, died peacefully on March 3, 2022.
She was born in Beeville, Texas, on May 18, 1931, to Anne and John Stark. She spent her early years following her father’s civil engineering work through many areas of Texas. When he worked in Mexico, she and her mother lived in South Texas. When she was ten, her family settled in La Marque, Texas. She graduated from La Marque High School and then attended the University of Texas at Austin.
On June 24, 1950, she married Dale Butler. They settled in Texas City, where she lived until she fell ill in late 2021. In her early years, she taught algebra and trigonometry at Texas City High School. She was active in the schools and community throughout her life. She was also a proud Master Gardener. She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City. In 1975, she returned to school and became a registered nurse. She held nursing positions at Mainland, Danforth, and John Sealy Hospitals until her retirement in 1995.
She will be greatly missed by her family. She was predeceased by her husband Dale and her son-in-law Scott Darwin. She is survived by her children and their spouses: John and Eileen Butler, Marilyn and Mike Hornung, Barbara Darwin, Blake and Linda Butler, and Brett and Lynette Butler. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Blake and Linda Butler and Brett and Lynette Butler were a great support to her in her later years. Their siblings thank them for all they did.
