HITCHCOCK, TX — Alex Vega, 35, earned his wings on June 30, 2021. Survived by his mother, daughter, son, sister, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Alex had the most amazing smile and was an absolute wonderful friend to so many and will be forever in our hearts.
Memorial service will be held on July 31, 2021 at 2pm at Calvary Crossroads Church in Santa Fe, TX.
