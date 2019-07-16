Bobbie Jean Hinson, 89, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 with a visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Dr. Robert Miller, Pastor of First Baptist will be conducting the service.
Bobbie was born on March 4, 1930 in Merryville, Louisiana to Foley and Theresa Buxton. She married Bobby Jack Hinson on September 16, 1950 and moved to Texas City in 1954. She worked for many years as a Sales Associate at JC Penney and was a member of First Baptist Church. She volunteered for many years at Blessings-n-Bargains resale store supporting the charity of Crisis Pregnancy Support Center of the Mainland.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jack Hinson; parents and sister, Bernice Welty. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Sandro (Stew) and Karen Hinson; sister, Geraldine Webb; brothers, Reginald and George Buxton and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crisis Pregnancy Support Center of the Mainland, Inc.
The family would like to thank the Cardiac Care Unit at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake for their wonderful care.
