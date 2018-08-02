Homegoing service for Randy Brown will be held at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St., Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Remus Harris will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City.
Graveside services for Richard Moore will be held at 10:30 a.m. at San Leon Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Suddie Anderson will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery in Broaddus, TX.
Memorial services for Harold Hosfelt will be held from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
