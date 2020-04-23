July 14, 1917 - April 19, 2020
Essie M. Rollins, age 102, passed from this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Texas City, Texas.
She is survived by her son, Anderson (Versa) Homer Whittington of La Marque, Texas; her grandchildren: Phaedra (Edward) Goffney of League City and Carlette (Kalvin) Spells of Fresno, Texas; great grandchildren: Chelsea Goffney, Edward Goffney, II, Kalvin J. Spells, and Kristopher Spells; and devoted cousin Flem Preston of Freeport, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ishaml & Margaret Anderson of La Grange, Texas; and brothers, Gus and Samuel of La Grange, and Evers Anderson of Austin, Texas.
Essie M. Rollins was born on July 14, 1917. She moved to Texas City in 1953 where she worked numerous positions, but her longest tenure was for Chuck Doyle and family. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Texas City where Rev. A. L. Bell is the pastor. She was a long-standing member of HEROINES OF JERICHO, Lakeview Court #262, Texas City, Texas.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00am on Friday, April 24, 2020. Her final resting place will be at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. The family would like to thank Emma Cunguness and The Resort Nursing Home for their thoughtful care during her golden years. We also want to thank her family and friends for their prayers during this difficult time.
Pastor A.L. Bell will officiate the graveside ceremony.
Note: Due to CDC restrictions only 10 family members are able to attend, however anyone desiring to show support to the family can be present at the burial site, BUT MUST REMAIN IN YOUR CAR DURING THE BRIEF COMMITTAL SERVICES.
