GALVESTON — Bobby Paul Rasmussen of Galveston, Texas passed away on July 28, 2021 at the age of 85 years.
Bobby was a talented carpenter and enjoyed fishing and watching the Cowboys.
Bobby is survived by wife, Doris; his son, Mark Rasmussen, and his wife, Arista; his step-daughter, Joanne Healy and her husband Micheal Healy; his grandchildren, Megan Schmid and her husband Urs Schmid, and Mackenzie Healy; his great grandchildren, Charlie and Zachary Schmid; and his nephew, Mike Hendricks and his wife, Earlene Hendricks.
The family will celebrate his life in a private gathering.
