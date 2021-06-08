GALVESTON — Carmen Elizabeth Johnson Epley age 93 of Galveston died Saturday March 20, 2021 at Harbor Hospice in Houston. Memorial services will be held from 2:00pm 4:00pm Saturday, June 12, 2021 at The B.P.O.E. Galveston Lodge # 126. A reception will follow.
Carmen was born May 10, 1927 in Glenville, Minnesota to Sophus A. Johnson and S. Gladys Hughes. Carmen moved to Galveston in 1990 where she practiced her Christian faith as a Methodist. She was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Galveston Lodge # 126 where she served in numerous charitable capacities, a place of service that she truly enjoyed. She was also a member of the Krewe of Aquarius and the Jamaica Janes.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roger D. Epley; brothers David A. Johnson and Dale H. Johnson and a nephew Eric Johnson; survivors include nieces, Karan Johnson Shumate, Jennifer McGilnnes of Houston, Vicky Harvey of Greely, Nebraska and Barbara Shuck of New York; nephew Peter Johnson of Boerne, Texas; several cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial donations in her memory can be sent to The Elk’s National Foundation Scholarship Fund 2750 North Lakeview Avenue Chicago, Illinois 60614-2256 or the charity of your choice.
