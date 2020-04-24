GALVESTON—Lorraine Hendricks, 86, departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Ronnie Franklin Loomis, 66, a longtime resident of Dickinson passed away. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.
GALVESTON—Callie McIntosh, 84, departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Micheline Jacqueline Zinante, 84, a longtime resident of Dickinson, passed away April 22, 2020 in Texas City. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson
