Alby Godinich, 79, passed away at his home in Rockport, Texas on October 20, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home with Fr. Ray Yrlas, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Rockport Cemetery in Rockport.
Alby was born in Galveston, Texas on May 12, 1940. He graduated from Kirwin High School in 1958 and attended Lamar University in Beaumont. On September 9, 1961 he married June Rahn at St. Mary's Cathedral in Galveston. He and June made their home in Galveston where they raised their three children (Hope, Robin, and Anthony). Alby and June were very involved in all of their children's activities and spent over a decade volunteering at the O'Connell Catholic High School concession stand raising money for Girl's Athletics. Alby and Cindy Love started the softball program at O'Connell Catholic High School in Galveston where he coached both of his girls in softball. Alby was also active in the Lassie League Softball and served on the Board of Directors. He also coached The Super Chicks with Warren Wilson for many years. He also belonged to the Galveston Umpire Association where he umpired with his daughter Hope. Alby was also part of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce Football league where he coached his son Anthony. He also was active in the YMCA football and basketball programs where he coached with John Pennington and his son Anthony played.
Alby did whatever it took to ensure his family had what they needed. He was a member of ILA Local 1665 Clerk and Checkers Union, working as a checker on the Galveston Wharves. He also worked with ILA Local 307 longshoreman. He was also an award-winning Kirby vacuum salesman; and at one time owned and operated a motel.
Alby was also part owner of G&H Oyster Company in Galveston for many years. In 1983, Alby moved to Rockport, Texas and together with June, they established Alby's Seafood. For the next 36 years, Alby worked tirelessly along with June to make the business into the success it is today. He also provided the oysters for The Oyster Fest benefitting the Rockport/Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. He will be remembered for the great love he had for his family and the big dreams he turned into reality.
Alby was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Josephine Mary Godinich; his beloved wife, June; his brothers, John T. Godinich, Jr. (Johnny), Vincent J. Godinich Sr. (Piccolo), and Jerome S. Godinich Sr.
He is survived by his daughters, Hope Lynn Godinich and Robin Alese Pistone; and his son, Albert Anthony Godinich, Jr. Also surviving him is his son-in-law, John Pistone. Also surviving him are grandchildren, Christina Barton, Stephanie Bell, and John P. Pistone; his great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Luke Barton, Jackson Bell; his brothers, Joseph A. Godinich Sr. and wife Patricia; Thomas J. (Bo) Godinich Sr. and wife Pamela; his sister, Sr. Josephine Marie Godinich, O.P.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 814 E. Main Rockport, Texas 78382. 361-729-2451
