Valry "Lil NuNu" Lewis

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Valry Lewis “Lil Nunu” 63 of Galveston passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born September 6, 1957. He was a resident of Galveston all his life. He loved spending time with son, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was a devoted father. You would always catch him smiling and most of all dancing.
Valry Lewis was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, Vera Lewis and brothers, Kenneth W. Lewis, and Ronald “Rev” Leigh.
He is survived by his father, Valry Lewis; his son, Valry L. Allen (Jamie); grandchildren, Valry L. Allen, Jr., Valisa Allen; his great grandchildren, Valry Allen, Amir Allen; sisters, Vallerie Everett, Areona Brown, Areon Lewis, Ruth Nelson, Shirley Collins (Sidney), John M. Brown, Jr. (Pearline), Lenard Leigh, and Ervis Hill; his ride or die his Tanny boo; he also leaves a host, of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held today, Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
