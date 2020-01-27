Oberlin Flores Jan 27, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTON— Oberlin Flores age 72, of Galveston passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:30pm Wednesday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation between 5-8pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan arrested, charged with burglary that led to monkey's escape in GalvestonWoman charged in Galveston motel knife attackShip channels closed as search continues for missing marinersPolice searching for missing monkey in GalvestonRyson snaps up property portfolio, Farley Girls rumors fly in GalvestonLilly the monkey is alive and back with owner, police sayJudge dismisses lawsuit against Galveston contractorMissing monkey is no laughing matter, officials sayLago Mar homeowners meeting a hotbed of discontent in Texas CityHeadliners for Mardi Gras! Galveston announced CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Texans 22, Bills 19In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14 CommentedTrump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war' (136)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (89)Democrats using un-American law to impeach Trump (89)We should show the president more respect (88)My loyalty is to the Constitution and flag, not Trump (54)Universal Basic Income would ensure freedom for all (50)Trump gets as much respect as Trump gives (46)Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done (45)Please keep your religion out of my politics (43)United Methodists wait, worry as schism over gay rights looms (43)
