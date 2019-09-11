Jennifer Armantrout was born on April 27, 1988 in Galveston, TX to James and Susan Armantrout. She was a 2006 graduate of Ball High School & 5th generation BOI.
She owned and operated local cleaning service, Island Mermaid Cleaning, continuously furthering herself as contributor to our island community. Jenny truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family, friends and her children, absorbing all of the ocean air and opportunity life had to offer.
Wherever the sun shined, surely you would find Jenny’s smile inside of it or following right behind.
She is survived by her parents, James and Susan; sister, Natalie; son, Banks; and daughter, Judith.
Family, friends and others whose lives Jennifer touched are invited to Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, to support, grieve and reminisce with each other. A service celebrating Jennifer’s life will begin at 6:00 p.m.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Jennifer’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
